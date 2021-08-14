Manchester United confirm signing of Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Raphaël Varane, the French World Cup-winning central defender, from Real Madrid.

Varane was presented in front of the Old Trafford crowd before Saturday lunchtime’s match with Leeds, the deal having been delayed over Covid-19 quarantine and a minor contractual issue after the 28-year-old travelled over from Spain.

The deal, worth £41m, will see the four-time Champions League winner slot alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of United’s defence. Maguire started the Leeds game in partnership with Victor Lindelöf.

Varane became United’s third signing of the summer, following the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, with the £73m addition from Borussia Dortmund beginning the Leeds match on the bench.