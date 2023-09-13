Manchester United confirm new shirt sponsor ‘in world-record £65m deal’

Manchester United have announced Snapdragon as their new front-of-shirt sponsor from the start of next season after reaching a deal with Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon logo will adorn home, away and third shirts for both the men’s and women’s teams from the start of the 2024/2025 campaign. In a statement to investors, United did not specify the length of the deal or financial terms but has reportedly been valued at around £65million per season.

A short press release from the club read: “Manchester United PLC has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the club’s famous shirts.”

The club's current shirt sponsorship deal with Team Viewer was due to run until 2026, but both sides agreed last year on an option for the club to buy back the rights and look for a new long-term sponsorship deal.

Snapdragon is part of Qualcomm Technologies, which is already a global partner of United. Its processors are used in products such as smartphones and gaming devices.

The deal reportedly trumps the £60m deal Real Madrid has with Emirates, previously the most valuable shirt sponsorship in the world.