Manchester United confirm Lisandro Martinez injury blow

Martinez has suffered an cruciate ligament injury (Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez faces a significant spell on the sidelines after Manchester United confirmed that he has suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament.

The centre-back was stretchered off the pitch in tears after appearing to twist his knee in the defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Argentina international and World Cup winner had emerged as an important option for Ruben Amorim in the left side of the head coach’s back three.

Martinez’s injury also comes after a disrupted 23/24 season, where he missed the majority of the campaign, and while Manchester United did not offer a timescale for his return it is unlikely that he will play again this term.

“Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace,” a club statement said.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.”