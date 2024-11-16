Manchester United confirm arrival of five new coaches as part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff

Manchester United confirm arrival of five new coaches as part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff



Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of five new coaches, who will form part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff at the club.

Amorim officially arrived at United on Monday to kickstart his reign as the club’s new head coach.

He replaces Erik ten Hag, who was sacked late last month after a string of poor performances and results, with the 2-1 loss to West Ham proving to be the final nail in the Dutchman’s coffin.

Ten Hag’s departure also saw some of his coaches follow him through the exit door including Ruud van Nistelrooy, who temporarily filled in as caretaker boss.

The likes of Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel also parted ways with the Red Devils.

United have now revealed the new coaches who will support Amorim at Old Trafford.

A club statement reads, “Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Paulo Barreira have all made the move from Sporting to United with our new head coach, who began work in Manchester earlier this week.”

“The quintet join a set-up that already includes first-team coaches Darren Fletcher and Andreas Georgson, plus assistant first-team goalkeeper coach Craig Mawson.”

United say that Fernandes will be Amorim’s “right-hand man” – a role he also held at Sporting. The two also worked together at Braga and Casa Pia,

Vital will serve as United’s first-team goalkeeper coach, collaborating closely with Mawson.

Candido and Ferro have been appointed first-team coaches. Like Fernandes, Candido was on Amorim’s previous staff at Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting. United state that Candido’s employment is subject to receiving a visa.

Meanwhile, Barreira joins United as a physical performance coach. Barreira has previously worked in England with Arsenal and Liverpool. He also enjoyed a stint in Saudi Arabia and the UAE before linking up with Amorim at Sporting in 2020.

Amorim is expected to hold his first training session at Carrington on Monday, ahead of his first match next weekend vs. Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

