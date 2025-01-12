Manchester United close in on first January signing as Diego Leon flies in for medical

In charge: Ruben Amorim (Getty Images)

Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon is due in Manchester today to undergo a medical and finalise his transfer to Manchester United.

The 17-year-old has agreed a move to Old Trafford for between £4-6million, but will not be able to join United until April when he turns 18.

Leon is expected to be in Manchester for a few days before flying back to Paraguay on Tuesday.

He could be loaned back to his club Cerro Porteno before joining United in the summer.

“It was just a dream and now I’m going to know everything,” Leon said on Saturday. “I’m going for the check-ups, I’ll be back on Tuesday.

“I’ve already started studying (English).”

Leon has been named in the Paraguay squad for the South American Under-20 Championship, which is taking place in Venezuela from January 23 to February 16.

If the deal goes through, Leon would be the first new signing at United since Ruben Amorim was appointed.