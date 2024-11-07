Manchester United and Chelsea lead race for €80m goalscorer; 27 goals this season

Viktor Gyokeres is attracting interest from multiple suitors across the continent after recording an impressive tally of 66 goals in 67 games for Sporting Lisbon.

The Swede netted a hat-trick in Sporting’s 4-1 Champions League victory over Man City on Tuesday night and Ruben Amorim remained coy when asked if he had plans to take the striker with him to Manchester United.

United are one of the many big clubs being linked with a move for Gyokeres. Some of the others include Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, but that list will grow if the 26-year-old continues his goalscoring spree.

Gyokeres has scored a staggering 27 goals in 21 matches for club and country this season, which is better than City’s Erling Haaland, who has 17 goals in 19 matches. That gives you a better idea of how well the Sporting star has started the 2024/25 campaign.

It was recently reported that Gyokeres, who has a €100m release clause, will be allowed to leave Sporting for a lower fee in the summer after striking a gentleman’s agreement with the club.

According to The Times (subscription required), Gyokeres will be available for £63m (€80m) next summer. That is approximately £20m less than his release clause, which means Sporting are open to negotiation.

Chelsea join race for Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A piece in the Daily Star this morning suggests United and Chelsea will lead the race to sign Gyokeres.

If it comes down to a competitive race for the player’s signature, we would hope that Amorim’s close relationship with Gyokeres will stand to United.

Chelsea can only offer him big money and an 8-year contract but the opportunity to reunite with Amorim would be too big to turn down.

United are also desperate for a goalscorer like Gyokeres and there isn’t many of them around.

