Manchester United and Chelsea to lead £500m gold rush in final weeks of transfer window

Matt Law
·4 min read
Manchester United and Chelsea to lead £500m gold rush in final weeks of transfer window - AFP
Premier League clubs are poised to embark on a £500 million gold rush over the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

With a fortnight remaining before the transfer window shuts on September 1, a number of clubs, led by Chelsea and Manchester United, are still looking to spend big.

Leading agents are braced for the market to explode as clubs make major moves for targets and panic buy to attempt to plug holes in their squads.

One of the football’s biggest agents told Telegraph Sport: “The last two weeks are going to be incredibly busy. We think £500m could be spent if you look at some of the clubs trying to go big business.”

Chelsea are willing to spend over £150m on Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Italian Under-19 international Cesare Casadei, who will take his medical on Thursday.

Manchester United are desperately trying to make new signings following a disastrous summer that has left them scrambling to land players and are now interested in taking Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea.

Having targeted Real Madrid’s £50m-rated midfielder Casemiro, United could spend over £100m before the transfer window shuts as they also pursue other deals, such as Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier. They have also made contract with the representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio in action during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC - GETTY IMAGES
The agent added: “Chelsea and United will be the biggest spenders and that could help drive the rest of the market as both clubs will look to sell and loan players.

“It won’t all be huge deals and massive fees throughout the League, but there are still a large number of clubs trying to do business who will spend significant money.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers are spending £38m on Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes, while Newcastle United are still looking to make signings and are lining up a new bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro, having seen a £17.5m bid turned down this week.

Nottingham Forest still want to make three or four new signings before the transfer window shuts and West Ham United have signed defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m and still want a midfielder. But the club have backed out of a £13m deal to sign Emerson Palmieri due to the Chelsea left-back's wage demands.

Everton still have one loan spot they can fill and head coach Frank Lampard is desperately searching for a new striker. His budget could be boosted if Gordon moves to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja thought to be his top target.

Everton are also one of a number of clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who has also attracted French club Nice, together with promoted duo Bournemouth, Fulham, who both want to make a number of signings before the window shuts.

Nice have already had a £10m bid turned down for Diaz, but are expected to return with a second offer for the 23-year-old who is in the final year of his contract and can speak to foreign clubs in January about making a free transfer move next summer.

Watfordâ€™s Ismaila Sarr misses from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match - PA
Leeds United and Crystal Palace, who could re-sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from United for around £10m, are still believed to be actively searching for players, having both been linked with Watford’s Ismalia Sarr, and Brighton are making checks on a number of strikers.

Aston Villa could be forced back into the market to sign defensive cover after summer signing Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles, although it is thought the Midlands club will attempt to look for a season-long loan. Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is among the Premier League defenders who could make a loan move before September 1.

“Clubs such as Villa had already planned to get through this weekend and reassess their options ahead of the final week or so or the window,” said another agent.

“There will be clubs who had hoped to avoid getting dragged into the late panic buying who have either made bad starts or suffered injuries which change their plans. There will also be others who are waiting to see whether or not players go.

“Things are really going to pick up over the next few days and we could see an awful lot of money spent before the transfer window shuts.”

Leicester City remain the only Premier League club yet to sign a single outfield player this summer, but that could change if they bank around £80m from Chelsea for Fofana or manage to sell Youri Tielemans, who had been a target of Arsenal.

