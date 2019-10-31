Marcus Rashford hailed as Ronaldo-like after stunning goal against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford proved the match-winner against Chelsea. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened Marcus Rashford to former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning free-kick winner against Chelsea.

The England international opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Michy Batshuayi levelled for the hosts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rashford then sent the visitors into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a jaw-dropping hit from 25 yards in the final 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford double fires Manchester United into quarter-finals

Rashford's second-half free-kick was similar to Ronaldo's in 2008. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo has become known for free-kick technique. (Credit: Getty Images)

Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, said Rashford’s vicious set-piece was reminiscent of the Portuguese star’s trademark free-kicks.

"It's very Cristiano-like, isn't it?" Solskjaer told MUTV. "The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game - fantastic."

Ronaldo popularised the ‘knuckleball’ style of free-kick after a stunning effort against Portsmouth in 2008, which he repeated throughout his career with United and Real Madrid.

The United youngster scored twice on the night - including a first-half penalty. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But his vicious free-kick swung, dipped and moved in the air. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

His effort left Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero absolutely helpless. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Solskjaer heaped praise upon Rashford, after saying the 22-year-old practises that same style, but admitted United still require improvement.

"Marcus has that strike in him," the United boss added to Sky Sports. "I've seen him in training so many times.

"When you give young lads the experience, like Brandon Williams got tonight - and the kid was outstanding - it's only going to help them.

"We know we're not the finished product, we're a work in progress and keep trying to improve. We were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that."

Featured from our writers

Story continues

Yahoo Sport UK presents Tailgate