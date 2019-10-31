Marcus Rashford hailed as Ronaldo-like after stunning goal against Chelsea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened Marcus Rashford to former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning free-kick winner against Chelsea.
The England international opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Michy Batshuayi levelled for the hosts.
Rashford then sent the visitors into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a jaw-dropping hit from 25 yards in the final 20 minutes.
READ MORE: Marcus Rashford double fires Manchester United into quarter-finals
Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, said Rashford’s vicious set-piece was reminiscent of the Portuguese star’s trademark free-kicks.
"It's very Cristiano-like, isn't it?" Solskjaer told MUTV. "The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game - fantastic."
Ronaldo popularised the ‘knuckleball’ style of free-kick after a stunning effort against Portsmouth in 2008, which he repeated throughout his career with United and Real Madrid.
Solskjaer heaped praise upon Rashford, after saying the 22-year-old practises that same style, but admitted United still require improvement.
"Marcus has that strike in him," the United boss added to Sky Sports. "I've seen him in training so many times.
"When you give young lads the experience, like Brandon Williams got tonight - and the kid was outstanding - it's only going to help them.
"We know we're not the finished product, we're a work in progress and keep trying to improve. We were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that."
Featured from our writers
Unai Emery: 'Ozil played with spirit' in Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool
Liverpool edge Arsenal in penalty shootout after ten-goal thriller in the Carabao Cup
Jason Bell: 'It's a lesson for anyone going for a Super Bowl'
Yahoo Sport UK presents Tailgate