Manchester United bid £50m and add-ons for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Manchester United will wait to hear back from Chelsea on their third – and possibly final – bid - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are waiting to find out whether or not their third bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been accepted.

On Friday afternoon, United made their third offer of £50 million, plus £5m in add-ons and were waiting for a response.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The bid means United have increased their opening £40 million bid by £15 million, but it is still £15 million short of the £65 million that Chelsea countered United’s second £45 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, bid with.

United had threatened that their third offer for Mount would be their last with sources indicating they were willing to walk away from negotiations should it be rejected.

It now remains to be seen whether Chelsea will compromise or risk United looking at alternatives and Mount running down the final year of his contract.

Mount has indicated that he will not sign a new deal and is ready to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer if the club reject all bids for him this year.

Whereas Chelsea immediately rejected United’s first two bids for Mount, the club did not respond quickly to the third offer.

Discussions between Chelsea’s owners and co-sporting directors were set to take place on Friday evening.

Allowing Mount to join United would put Chelsea on course to sell three key players to three different Premier League rivals.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is having medical tests ahead of his £30 million move to Manchester City, while Kai Havertz is finalising his switch to Arsenal that is worth just over £65 million.

While Chelsea need to sell players, allowing three stars to join their rivals would be seen as a risk.

Forward Nicolas Jackson is reported to be in London to take his medical tests ahead of completing a move from Villarreal, while Chelsea are thought to have rejected a £7 million loan offer from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.