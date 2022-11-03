Manchester United beat Real Sociedad but face tricky Europa League last-32 tie

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at Reale Arena on November 3, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain - Juan Lazkano/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

07:46 PM

Full time: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

It is all over. Manchester United are second in the group despite winning 1-0. Not quite enough tonight, but a stellar evening for Garnacho.

Real Sociedad go straight into the knockout round and United face a potentially tough qualifier against one of the Champions League dropouts to proceed in the tournament.

Who United will draw, we will find out next Monday. It'll be one of the following:

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

RB Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

07:40 PM

90+4 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Bruno Fernandes overcooks a cross from the right... that might be the last kick there.

07:39 PM

90+3 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Lime green shirts have flooded the box.

Corner kick now...

07:38 PM

Target man

Maguire - AFP

07:37 PM

90 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Five minutes of added time.

07:37 PM

90 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Mayhem in the Real Sociedad box. Ball comes in and Ronaldo heads it in.

It's pinball in the box... several shots, but saved. Rashford then fires wide.

Turns out Casemiro was offside when CR7's header came into him though... so that was all redundant.

07:35 PM

Casemiro stretches but it's a bridge too far

Casemiro - AFP

07:34 PM

86 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Maguire's got his head on one from a long ball, but Real Sociedad clear.

Dalot's fouled his man on the Sociedad counter. They'll make the most of this.

07:30 PM

83 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

It looks like ETH has thrown Maguire up front as the big target man.

07:30 PM

82 mins: Two more subs apiece

Real Sociedad

Off: Mendez, Sorloth

On: Zubeldia, Magunazelaia.

Man Utd

Off: Eriksen, Garnacho

On: Maguire, Fred

07:26 PM

80 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Casemiro reaches out his boot, one-on-one with Remiro... but it's just gathered by the Sociedad keeper.

07:25 PM

78 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Navarro with a shot, but well-blocked by Shaw.

Shaw and Martinez have been outstanding for United this evening.

All sorts of gaps are emerging as United push for another goal.

Luke Shaw - Getty Images

07:23 PM

77 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Rashford is dispossessed and Sorloth leads the charge. He has to go it alone really, hasn't got any support. He goes for a shot, but it's not testing de Gea.

07:22 PM

74 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Garnacho and Shaw try to connect down the left - but it's not worked as well as in the first half. Garnacho tries to flick through Shaw, but it's closer to the Real Sociedad defence. Cleared.

07:18 PM

72 mins: Real Sociedad sub

Fernandez is subbed, replaced by Guevara.

He's booked on his way off. Deemed to have been trying to waste time.

07:17 PM

70 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Navarro tries to punt one in from the right... but Fernandes is able to deflect it out for an RS throw.

It's thrown in, flicked on by Merino to Fernandez, who swivels and hits on the volley inside the box... but it's skied.

07:14 PM

67 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

A slip by Shaw lets Navarro in, but it's played too wide and it's a wasted opportunity for Real Sociedad.

Since the changes, United haven't really threatened at all. Real Sociedad have had more of the ball in United's third.

Remember, United need another goal to top the group.

07:09 PM

ETH stalks the line

ETH - Getty Images Europe

07:08 PM

61 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Mendez with a free kick on the right... but there's too much juice on it. Out for a de Gea goal kick.

07:07 PM

58 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Rashford makes an instant impact... he's played through down the left channel, almost gets past his man, but wins a corner anyway for his efforts.

07:05 PM

57 mins: two subs apiece

Real Sociedad

Off: Gorosabel, Marin.

On: Elustondo, Navarro.

Man Utd

Off: Van de Beek, Lindelof.

On: Rashford, McTominay.

07:02 PM

56 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Gorosabel's having some joy down Sociedad's right... he's popped a couple into the six-yard box, but United defend resolutely, heading away with conviction.

06:59 PM

52 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Van de Beek, fed by Eriksen. He tries a shot from the inside right channel, but it's wide. Offside anyway.

This followed another attack, Martinez conjuring a pinpoint ball to Fernandes up the right... he tries to square to CR7 in the box, but it was intercepted well by the Sociedad defence.

06:55 PM

48 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Marinez does exceptionally well to get to a well-placed Rico cross ahead of Sorloth.

Real Sociedad corner to come. Taken by Mendez, headed away by United.

Mendez comes in with it again after skinning Bruno Fernandes, but United deflect it out for another corner.

06:51 PM

Second half

Begins.

06:51 PM

Luke Edwards at half time

Manchester United should be two goals up at half time and aren't because of a bad miss from Cristiano Ronaldo. The attempt to lift the ball over the goalkeeper's head was the right option, but the touch was heavy and you could tell he had put too much on it from my view in the press box as soon as it left his boot. Sort of sums up how things are for him at the moment. Nothing is working as well as it used to for CR7.

06:39 PM

CR7's lob attempt

Cristiano Ronaldo tries a lob - REUTERS

06:38 PM

Half time: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

It's a fascinating watch in northern Spain.

De Gea with a terrific double-save in the final few minutes, but the story of the half is Garnacho's beautifully taken goal 17 minutes into the match, his first senior goal for the club.

United need one more goal to top the group and avoid a play off in February with one of the Champions League dropouts.

Garnacho goal - Getty Images Europe

06:32 PM

44 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

A fabulous double-save from de Gea. First from an outside of the box shot, which de Gea dives acrobatically to his right to push away from danger... but Marin is there, who rifles one towards goal for the Spanish keeper to deflect away from the goal with his head! Take a bow.

06:30 PM

42 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Ronaldo's through one-on-one with Remiro after picking Pacheco's pocket and lobs the Real Sociedad keeper... but it's onto the top of the net. Looks like he might have been offside anyway.

He's bagged a fair number of them in his time.

06:28 PM

40 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Marin has a timid shot after United play out the back. RS win the ball when Garnacho tries a flick around the corner... cue Marin's advance and shot which dribbles to De Gea.

06:26 PM

38 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Not much action out there over the past few minutes. Shaw tries a run, cutting inside, but he hits traffic and is penalised when trying to win the ball back.

Still only one shot on target for either side – Garnacho's goal. Neither keeper really tested.

06:18 PM

31 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Marin is invited to shoot from distance, United players standing off, but it's well wide. De Gea will happily watch those all night.

06:17 PM

Replay of Garnacho's goal

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 Alejandro Garnacho



What a way to score your first Manchester United goal... keep an eye on this youngster! 🤩#UEL pic.twitter.com/WRekZ9V2Bw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022

06:15 PM

28 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Fernandes picks out Garnacho on the left-side of the RS box.

He cuts inside, dummy's to send a man flying, comes again onto his right with a great piece of skill, and shoots.

He slips a little bit on the turf as he went for that and ends up firing his shot over the crossbar. He's looking a constant danger tonight. Premier League clubs: take note.

06:12 PM

25 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Merino's back up, looks like he'll continue.

06:11 PM

Garnacho's goal

Alejandro Garnacho - REUTERS

Garnacho celebration - REUTERS

06:10 PM

22 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1

Merino's slipped on the turf. He looks in agony, gripping his shoulder. Might be an early change for Real Sociedad here. He'll be a big blow – he starts pretty much every game when he's fit.

06:08 PM

GOAL! Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 1 (Garnacho, 17)

It's Garnacho's first goal for the club – and when it really matters!

Fernandes with the first header on the halfway line, through to Ronaldo who places a perfectly timed pass to pick out 18-year-old Garnacho, splitting the RS defence. Great pace from the United youngster, who beats Gorosabel, and powers into the Sociedad box.

Garnacho's finish from wide is unstoppable, smashed over Remiro's head.

06:02 PM

15 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Rico's sent in down the left channel, a switch of play from deep on the right. It's a good ball over, but Rico's touch is seriously lacking. Out for a de Gea goal kick.

06:01 PM

14 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho cuts inside from the left and tries to play in CR7 who is lurking on the edge of the box, but the final ball is lacking, too far ahead of the forward. The 18-year-old could've thought about having a dig himself from there.

05:59 PM

12 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Fernandes is working hard down this right-hand side, playing there because Van de Beek's been given the nod for the no 10 slot. It's early days, but it looks like it could work.

05:57 PM

10 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Ronaldo's got 13 in the last seven matches he's played against Sociedad... although it's fair to say he was in his prime when he bagged most of those.

05:56 PM

9 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho hustles well down the left wing after Ronaldo goes down in the middle of the box. Garnacho puts a great ball across the box, but no-one is there to receive. Ronaldo is still protesting, claiming he was fouled. The ref's having none of it.

05:54 PM

7 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Remiro spots Rico making a darting run down the left flank, but Fernandes pokes it out, ahead of the Sociedad full-back. A little bit telegraphed that by the home keeper.

05:52 PM

4 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

Merino plays Fernandez through, a good run by the forward, running diagonal across Martinez and Lindelof... he rustles the side netting with his shot from wide.

But the flag went up. Disciplined line from United.

05:50 PM

Real Sociedad fans

Real Socidad - AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos

05:49 PM

2 mins: Real Sociedad 0 Man Utd 0

A lively start from the hosts. United are pegged back into their own half, Real Sociedad are pressing high.

05:47 PM

Kick off!

Untied get us under way.

Far from a full crowd in northern Spain.

05:46 PM

Update from Luke Edwards in San Sebastian

There are a lot of empty seats inside the stadium... odd. Either Manchester United aren't the same draw they once were or the cost of the tickets was too high. The recession is biting across Europe, not just the UK. This might be something a lot of clubs start to find over the next couple of years. Live football becomes a luxury people cut down on.

05:45 PM

United have to win by two goals here

If they are to top the group and avoid a play-off against one of these big boys who have dropped out of the Champions League.

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

RB Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

05:44 PM

The players emerge onto the pitch; a reminder of the line ups

Real Sociedad: Álex Remiro, Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico, Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Marín, Sørloth, Carlos Fernández

Subs: González De Zárate, Zubeldia, Sola, Robert Navarro, Elustondo, Marrero, Magunacelaya, Illarramendi, Turrientes, Zubiaurre, Guevara, Karrikaburu

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes (c), van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Vitek, Malacia, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Iqbal, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire.

05:39 PM

View of the away end

Man Utd fans - Shutterstock

05:38 PM

It is looking a bit empty in the stands

Players emerge for warm ups - Getty Images

05:37 PM

Limbering up

Man Utd warm ups - Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

Real Socidad warm up - Shutterstock

05:32 PM

Thumbs up from Ronny

Cristiano Ronaldo - Getty Images

05:27 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks with BT Sport before the match

[On Rashford's exclusion]: The number of games that are coming, we need him. He's so important for us. His goal threat, his runs behind. We have to keep him in this form. [Van de Beek's start]: This is his moment, he has to take this moment. I know he can do it. [Lindelof's start]: He did really well. It was a really good combination with Martinez. One game he dropped out with illness, but now he is back. From the start we have to make tempo, we have to do it with a plan.

05:20 PM

Telegraph Sport's Luke Edwards on the presence of Donny van de Beek in the starting XI tonight

Given the importance of this game, the strength of the side put out by Erik ten Hag and the quality of the opposition I'm fascinated by the presence of Donny van de Beek in the starting XI. The former Ajax man has had a torrid time since his £50m move from Amsterdam in 2020 and appeared to have been written off as a Manchester United player at the start of the season. But here he is, playing in his favourite number 10 role under the manager who got the best out of him at Ajax. van de Beek was one of the best young players in Europe when he moved to Manchester so is this a sign he is getting his career back on track or are Manchester United giving him game time in the Europa League so they might be able to sell him in January?

05:18 PM

It's a little empty at Estadio Anoeta...

45 mins until kick off and nobody is in the stadium. The benefits of having a stadium in the city with lots of bars nearby or an atmosphere dampener? Oh and it’s been pissing down in Basque Country all afternoon #realsociedad pic.twitter.com/tdD6MYCN2d — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) November 3, 2022

05:14 PM

Game mode ETH

Erik ten Hag - Getty Images

05:12 PM

The stage is set at the 39,500-capacity Estadio Anoeta in San Sebastian

Inside the Estadio Anoeta in San Sebastian - Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

05:02 PM

Real Sociedad are unchanged

From the team that started their 2-0 defeat at home to Real Betis in La Liga at the weekend

05:01 PM

Three changes for Man Utd

Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho come in to replace Harry Maguire, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford from the team that defeated West Ham last weekend.

04:54 PM

Real Sociedad's starting XI

Real Sociedad: Álex Remiro, Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico, Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Marín, Sørloth, Carlos Fernández

Subs: González De Zárate, Zubeldia, Sola, Robert Navarro, Elustondo, Marrero, Magunacelaya, Illarramendi, Turrientes, Zubiaurre, Guevara, Karrikaburu

04:50 PM

Team news is in: United's starting XI

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes (c), van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Vitek, Malacia, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Iqbal, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire.

03:56 PM

Erik Ten Hag has not learnt much against lightweight European opponents – Real Sociedad are a different proposition

by Luke Edwards

Amid the foothills of the Pyrenees, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will start to discover how ready his players are to scale European football’s greatest heights.

In what has been a largely straightforward Europa League group stage campaign, Ten Hag has not learnt much against lightweight opponents, brushing off the challenge of Cypriots Omonia Nicosia and Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol with ease.

Real Sociedad, who sit fifth in La Liga and have recent Champions League pedigree, are a different proposition.

They are top of Group E, thanks to a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the opening round of fixtures, and will play to win in front of their own supporters rather than look for a draw to maintain top spot.

The Basque side represent a calibre of opposition more in keeping with the quality United will face in the knockout stage next year and, hopefully, in the Champions League again next season.

“We are growing, we are improving,” said Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, whose impact on the team has been one of the main causes for the positivity emanating from Old Trafford this autumn.

“We are becoming a very solid team, but I cannot think about the Champions League yet. It is a process, and we are growing together. It is game by game. That is how you win titles.”

Although United have already qualified, to progress in second place brings two extra games in the last 32 in February against a team dropping into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group.

The fact those extra fixtures could bring United opponents such as Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla or Sporting Lisbon make the benefits of winning in San Sebastian clear.

“We know what we need to do, we need to win by two goals,” Ten Hag said.

“We know it is hard to win games here. It’s clear we face a heavy opponent, but we like those challenges. If you want to win trophies you have to be able to win all the games [in front of us]. We have to beat everyone.”

Asked whether he would know more about his side’s ability to compete for silverware after this tie, Ten Hag said: “We will see how far we have come to get here, but you do not speak in autumn about how far you have come [in terms of winning things]. You can’t win anything in this moment of the season, it’s like Casemiro tells you: it’s game by game.

"In the first game [against Real Sociedad], it was eight weeks ago, not all the players on the pitch were that fit. We are growing, we are developing, we are making good progress, but it’s difficult to win here. We have a plan to do that and we will do everything to get it done.”