Manchester United hail Rúben Amorim, who admits he tried to delay joining club

Manchester United hailed Rúben Amorim as one of Europe’s “most exciting and highly rated young coaches” after appointing him on a contract to 2027.

The 39-year-old revealed last night that he originally wanted to take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season, but will instead start as Erik ten Hag’s successor on 11 November after working out a notice period at Sporting.

Speaking after the Portuguese side’s 5-1 win over Estrela, Amorim explained that he had already decided to leave Lisbon at the end of the season and had told the Sporting president. “Then this situation with Manchester United came up,” he said. “They paid the clause, they paid above the clause, and the chairman defended their interests.

“Then the negotiations came to me. I asked for it to be at the end of the season, I spent three days asking for it, and they told me it was impossible. That it was now or never. I had three days to make a decision that would radically change my life. That’s what I did.”

He added: “I knew that if I rejected it I wouldn’t have it in six months. And I knew that in six months I wouldn’t be at Sporting. The only club I want [were United] and that moved me.”

In their announcement earlier in the day, United described Amorim as their head coach, making him the first leader of the men’s team not referred to as the manager. That appeared to be a nod towards the structure put in place by Ineos since it took charge of football operations. Amorim is understood to be the only coach spoken to by United in this process.

The former Portugal midfielder was United’s favoured candidate after Ten Hag was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League. Sporting announced on Tuesday that United had approached them and expressed a willingness to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause but the move was held up by negotiations regarding his 30-day notice period.

A compromise, that involved United paying an extra €1m, was agreed for Amorim to continue at Sporting until after their game at Braga on 10 November.

Amorim claimed last night that he had turned down past offers, but the United job was the one for him. “It’s not the first time, nor the second, that I’ve had the clause paid,” he said. “I don’t want another club. After Sporting, I wanted that club [United].”

Amorim is United’s sixth permanent appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013 and none of the previous five remained in position for three full seasons.

His contract runs for two full seasons after this one and the club have an option to extend it by a year. “Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football,” United said.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP, the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rúben joins.”

Amorim is expected to bring five backroom staff with him from Lisbon: the coaches Emanuel Ferro, Adélio Cândido and Carlos Fernandes, goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira. Amorim confirmed yesterday: “I’m going to take my staff. It was always one of the conditions.”

Amorim, who also won two league cups in four full seasons at Sporting, had been on Manchester City’s radar as they plan for Pep Guardiola’s possible departure and a home Champions League game against City on Tuesday is among his final Sporting matches.

Full name Rúben Filipe Marques Amorim

Born 27 January 1985 in Lisbon, Portugal

Playing honours Primeira Liga x 3, Taça de Portugal, Taça de Liga x 5, Supertaça

Managerial honours Primeira Liga x 2, Taça de Liga x 3, Supertaça

Playing career A versatile midfielder who won 14 Portuguese international caps, Amorim played for Belenenses, Braga and Benfica, seeing out his career at Al-Wakrah in Qatar after a serious knee injury. Retired at 32, having won three Superliga titles at Benfica and lost the 2014 Europa League final to Sevilla.

Early coaching career Amorim took on a coaching internship at Manchester United in 2018 when José Mourinho was manager. First job came at third-tier Casa Pia in Portugal where he developed his 3-4-3 formation and pressing style. Became Braga B coach in September 2019, and took over first team three months later.

Sporting success In March 2020, Sporting paid €10m to recruit him. He led the club to first Portuguese title in 19 years in 2020-21, nurturing talents like Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes and Nuno Mendes. Amorim rebuilt Sporting to win title again in 2023-24, but was denied double by Porto in Taça de Portugal final. Has led Sporting to nine wins from nine in the league so far this season.

Home life Married in 2016 to Maria João Diogo, an interior designer, with one son. Antero Henrique, the former PSG sporting director, is Maria’s brother-in-law.

Anything else? At the age of 39, Amorim will be first permanent Manchester United manager appointed under 40 since Wilf McGuinness in 1969. John Brewin

After the confirmation of his successor’s appointment, Ten Hag released a farewell letter to United supporters last night. “Dear fans, let me start by thanking you,” he said in the statement. “Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums.”

His letter added: “We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end. I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory.

“Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life.”

Ten Hag was fired after Sunday’s controversial 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which left United with just three wins and 11 points after nine matches.

The interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 Carabao Cup win against Leicester on Wednesday and is now preparing to lead the side in Sunday’s league game against Chelsea.

The Dutchman, formerly assistant to Ten Hag, will also take charge against Paok in the Europa League and Leicester again in the Premier League before handing the reins to Amorim.

The appointment was welcomed by the club's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot. "He is a fantastic coach and knows what he wants," Dalot told Sky Sports. "Very demanding is what I can expect. It's a perfect match for a club like this. The Premier League suits people from Portugal. We have a culture of constantly trying to improve ourselves as we come from a small country. I really hope that it is one more case. I am really excited to start working with him."