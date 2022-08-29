Antony: Manchester United agree £85m fee with Ajax for Brazilian forward

Simon Peach
·3 min read
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA) (PA Archive)
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA) (PA Archive)

Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.

The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.

Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.

United paid an initial 57.37million euros (£48.3m) for the Argentina international – a fee that could rise by a further 10m euros to around £56.7m – and Ajax are now set to land an even bigger windfall.

United are understood to have had a lower bid rejected last week but have now made progress in a deal for a player who had made his frustrations at the earlier impasse clear in an interview on Friday.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for a contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me for the highest bid received for a player who plays in the Eredivisie

Antony

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me for the highest bid received for a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

Antony added: “I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

The transfer window closes on Thursday evening, when United will look to win a third successive Premier League match in the trip to Leicester.

After kicking off the campaign with embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Ten Hag’s side responded with a 2-1 victory against rivals Liverpool and Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Southampton.

Tyrell Malacia, Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have arrived so far this summer.

