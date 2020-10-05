Manchester United sign Cavani, Telles and Traoré but fail in push for Dembélé

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free and Porto’s Alex Telles for €17m (£15m) but failed in their window-long targeting of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, with a move to loan Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé instead to fill the right-wing berth also unsuccessful on a busy deadline day.

Related: Manchester United lack leadership and transfer PR fixes won't change that

The 33-year-old striker Cavani and Telles, a 27-year-old left-back, took Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s major signings to three, Donny van de Beek having previously been bought for £35m. Cavani will provide competition for Anthony Martial at No 9 and aid the development of 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

The Uruguayan said: “I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

Solskjær said: “He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality but most importantly he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.”

Cavani has enjoyed a glittering career, claiming the Golden Boot in Ligue 1 and Serie A, having scored 341 goals at club level since moving to Palmermo in 2007, 35 of these in the Champions League. At Paris Saint-Germain, his last club, Cavani won six league titles, his 200 goals making him their record goalscorer. In 2011 Cavani won the Copa America and has 50 goals in 116 appearances for Uruguay.

View photos Alex Telles: ‘I won many trophies at Porto and I want to continue that at United … I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.’ Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images More

Going the other way was Chris Smalling, the defender sold to Roma, who filed the requisite paperwork with the Italian football association a minute before the 7pm deadline. The 30-year-old ended a decade at United with a transfer worth €15m plus €5m in add-ons, approximately negating the fee paid for Telles.

The bid to acquire Sancho finally ended as a result of Dortmund’s €120m valuation being viewed as unrealistic by United owing to the coronavirus-affected market. But Solskjær may have been particularly disappointed in the move for Dembélé ending in failure and no other wide-right player being acquired because the United manager had identified the position as a priority when the window opened.

The club did agree a deal to sign a winger – Atalanta’s 18-year-old Amad Traoré for €30m plus add-ons, though he will not join until January. Traoré had been set to sign for Parma on loan – the club having announced so on their social media channels – before United made their move early on deadline day.

Related: Arsenal meet £45m release clause for Atlético Madrid's Thomas Partey

The Ivorian winger, who scored on his Serie A debut last season, is set to join United in January with a work permit pending. He has been on the bench for Atalanta’s three league games this season.

The Atalanta forward Papu Gómez recently said of Traoré: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our training sessions he plays like Messi! You can’t stop him, he’s unbelievable, our centre-backs have serious problems when Traoré is on the pitch ... he’s fantastic!”

Regarding Telles, Solskjær expressed contentment at the 27-year-old’s acquisition, the Brazilian agreeing a four-year contract with an option of a further one. “First and foremost I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for,” the manager said.

View photos Amad Traoré in action Atalanta in a pre-season match. Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty Images More

Story continues