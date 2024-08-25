Manchester United agree deal with Napoli for £25m transfer of Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has been linked with an exit from United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli, giving the Scotland midfielder a decision to make whether to end his long association with the club.

The 2023 Serie A champions have offered a fee of around €30m (£25m) for McTominay which United have accepted – but the 27-year-old would need to agree personal terms and choose to leave Old Trafford for the move to be completed.

McTominay, who signed for United in 2013 but who had trained with their academy for a decade before, has made 255 appearances for them, scoring 29 times, and has featured in all three games this season as a substitute.

If he goes, United could put the proceeds towards a bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international has been their top midfield target this summer but there has been a difference in the two clubs’ value of the player. As a homegrown player, McTominay’s fee would count as pure profit in PSR accounts.

United have reluctantly countenanced his sale to raise funds for their summer spending spree but they rejected an offer from Fulham earlier this summer as they held out for a higher fee for the Scotland international.

McTominay could also have left Old Trafford last summer when he attracted interest from clubs including West Ham, but stayed and scored a career-best 10 goals. But with the midfielder entering the last year of his contract, though the club possess an option to extend it by 12 months, United were willing to listen to offers again.