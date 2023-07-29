Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have a reached a deal in principle to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, the PA news agency understands.

Having wrapped up the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, a deal has been struck for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

United are understood to have agreed to pay £64million for Hojlund, with a further £8million in add-ons.

Hojlund will be United’s third summer signing (Nigel French/PA)

The Denmark international has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Hojlund is seen by the Old Trafford giants as a rough diamond who can be polished by Erik ten Hag, who made no secret of the need for attacking help after Wednesday’s 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman’s side failed to score from any of their 14 attempts under the NRG Stadium roof, an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Houston emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. (Alejandro) Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”