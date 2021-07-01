Manchester United agree £73m deal to sign Jadon Sancho

(Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed a £72.9million deal to sign Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the winger will complete a move to Old Trafford at the end of the Euros once he has completed a medical and the formalities of his long-awaited return to English football.

He has agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

The move follows United’s three-year pursuit of his signature, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making the former Manchester City starlet a leading target as soon as he took permanent charge at the club.

Sancho also had his heart set on United and was eager to sign last summer - only for the sides to fail to agree a fee.

Dortmund had been holding out for £103million, with United refusing to go that high in the wake of Covid-19.

They resumed negotiations as soon as this transfer window opened, with confidence on both sides that a deal could be struck this time around.

United will feel they have secured a coup in landing one of Europe’s most exciting talents for such a relatively low fee, considering Jack Grealish, another player of interest, is being valued at £100million.

City are set to make £9.74million out of the deal due to a clause negotiated in his contract when he joined Dortmund for £8million in 2017.

