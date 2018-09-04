What Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford did in the tunnel after seeing red at Burnley

Marcus Rashford was sent off for a headbutt against Burnley

Marcus Rashford took his frustration out on a dressing room door after being sent off in Manchester United’s victory over Burnley.

On a largely positive afternoon for United, which saw Jose Mourinho’s side pick up a much-needed three points, Rashford’s red was the only negative.

United’s academy star had been on the pitch for just 11 minutes, during which time he won a penalty, when he reacted angrily to a Phil Bardsley tackle.

READ MORE:

Raheem Sterling withdraws from England squad

READ MORE:

NFL protest player Kaepernick chosen by Nike as face of new campaign

READ MORE: Gossip – Mourinho, Pogba latest and more

Rashford attempted to headbutt the Burnely – and former United – full-back, leaving Jon Moss with no choice but to send the England international off.

It means the 21-year-old will miss three games after the international break and comes at a time when he is struggling to break into United’s line-up.

That one of those games is a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County when it is likely he would have been given a chance to stake a claim for a regular spot will only add to the frustration.

Rashford won a penalty for United at Turf Moor, but it didn’t last for long

Rashford heads down the tunnel after Moss brandished the red card

According to Daily Mail, Rashford stormed down the tunnel and booted the dressing room door, with the feeling at Old Trafford that frustration had been building in the forward for some time. There was no damage and he will not be fined by United.

Rashford joined up with the England squad for the UEFA Nations League game with Spain and friendly with Switzerland yesterday, where he will be pleased to get away from his club and hope to feature more.

Marcus Rashford has been limited to substitute appearances, including during the defeat at Brighton

Despite playing more than 50 times in both of Mourinho’s seasons at United, Rashford has not been a fixture in the starting line-up and United are not short of attacking options either, especially since Alexis Sanchez’s arrival in January.

Although he will be available for the Champions League clash with Young Boys on September 19, Rashford will be forced to watch from the stands for United’s league games with Watford and Wolves, as well as the cup clash with Derby.

Story Continues



