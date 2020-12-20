Manchester United 6-2 Leeds: Scott McTominay makes history as Red Devils rout rivals in Old Trafford goal-fest

Scott McTominay is the first player to score twice in the first three minutes of a Premier League contest (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott McTominay became the first player ever to score twice inside the first three minutes of a Premier League fixture as Manchester United thrashed rivals Leeds 6-2 in an breathless clash at Old Trafford.

There were 43 attempts on goal in total in the first top-flight meeting between these fierce old foes since 2004, but the hosts’ superior finishing was the difference as they improved their woeful home form in 2020/21 and jumped up to third in the top-flight at Christmas and only five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Man of the match McTominay arrowed a swerving shot into the bottom corner after only 67 seconds before swiftly popping up to beat Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier again after being teed up by Anthony Martial.

That was far from the only action in a goal-laden first half, with Bruno Fernandes also firing home a loose ball to make it 3-0 inside 20 minutes after Martial had seen it poked away by Luke Ayling.

Manchester United - who showed five changes from their latest away-day comeback at Sheffield United on Thursday, with Daniel James starting, David De Gea back and Paul Pogba dropped - made it four with 10 minutes still to play in the first half after Kalvin Phillips was caught napping at the back post as Victor Lindelof stole in to score from close range after Martial had flicked a corner across goal.

Despite staring at a daunting deficit, Leeds played their part in an entertaining first half and had several chances of their own before captain Liam Cooper did reduce the deficit shortly before the break after rising above Fred to provide a header from a corner that De Gea did get a hand to but could not keep out.

With Marcelo Bielsa making two half-time changes and engineering a tactical shift, Martial spurned a great opportunity to firmly put the game to bed just minutes into the second period, slotting wide of the far post after being played in by Fernandes.

Raphinha saw a volley pushed onto the post by De Gea and James was harshly booked for simulation after tumbling in the box under pressure from Cooper.

Story continues

Only Ayling denied McTominay the perfect hat-trick with a last-gasp intervention at the back post and Meslier thwarted Martial again before De Gea saved from Raphinha once more.

James did celebrate a goal against the club he almost joined last year, squeezing a shot through the legs of Meslier after McTominay had initially tried to pick out Fernandes on the switch.

Fernandes got the sixth from the penalty spot soon after, slotting into the bottom corner with Meslier rooted to the spot after substitute Pascal Struijk was penalised for tripping Martial.

Martial came close to making it seven before De Gea was beaten by a wonderful 25-yard, curling effort from Stuart Dallas.

There were several more opportunities at 6-2 in the final 10 minutes, with Meslier standing strong to deny James, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Fred in quick succession, while Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison was unable to further reduce the deficit as he shot wide after a Raphinha cross had deceived everyone else inside the box.

There was a late worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in second-half stoppage time - and with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Everton to come on Wednesday - when McTominay limped off with a suspected groin injury after a terrific display.

Read More

Man United 6-2 Leeds: Reaction to Old Trafford goal-fest – LIVE!