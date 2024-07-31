Manchester United’s new £59m signing Leny Yoro on crutches amid fears of long injury lay-off

Leny Yoro on crutches wearing a protective boot

Leny Yoro has been filmed on crutches wearing a protective boot on his left foot amid fears Manchester United’s new £59 million signing is facing a lengthy lay-off.

The France Under-21 centre-half was forced off just 33 minutes into United’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in the early hours on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Yoro, 18, looked in visible discomfort as he hobbled off and was consoled by United defender Harry Maguire before leaving the pitch.

The teenager has not trained since and on Wednesday was pictured leaving UCLA, United’s training base on their pre-season tour of the US, on crutches with his left leg bandaged to just below the knee.

Leny Yoro spotting at UCLA today after Manchester United training… on crutches, in a boot. Not good looks— hoping for a speedy recovery. #MUFCtour #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/UsDmzAnxdo — Ryan (@rdeeb00) July 31, 2024

United have yet to comment on the extent of the problem and further assessment is required but fears are growing Yoro could be set for a sustained spell on the sidelines.

Yoro was making only his second appearance since joining United from Lille.

United are due to face Real Betis at the Snapdragon stadium in San Diego in the early hours on Thursday.

Yoro made his United debut against Rangers before the squad flew to the US.

Victor Lindelof has yet to play any part in the tour owing to a minor injury but the Sweden defender could still be sold this summer.

United are still hoping to add another centre half this summer, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt, of Bayern Munich, their main options.