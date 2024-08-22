Manchester United’s €50M Bid for Ugarte Alternative Rejected by Atalanta, Report Says

Manchester United could have to put all their eggs in the Manuel Ugarte basket. The Red Devils attempted to look at an alternative target, but that pursuit reached a hurdle.

On Wednesday, L’Equipe provided more details late Wednesday regarding where the Ugarte file stands. According to the French media outlet, negotiations between PSG and Manchester United for a loan deal with a €60 million obligation to buy for Ugarte are nearing a successful conclusion.

The two clubs have significantly narrowed their differences this evening, and the deal could be finalized within the next few hours. However, the Premier League side did try pursuing another player before it reached a dead end.

Journalist Alfredo Pedullà reported that Atalanta have turned down a €50 million bid from Manchester United for Ederson. Nonetheless, if the English side doesn’t want to pay even more than what they reportedly offered, it is no surprise that the Ugarte rumors began to ramp up.

🚨 Atalanta have rejected a €50m offer from Manchester United for Ederson. [@AlfredoPedulla] pic.twitter.com/qSDznqGQX1 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 21, 2024

The Serie A side will be playing in the UEFA Champions League this 2024-25 season, so they might want to hold onto key players who helped them win the UEFA Europa League last campaign.