Manchester United make £35m bid Lisandro Martinez in head-to-head battle with Arsenal for Ajax star

Sam Dean
·2 min read
Lisandro Martinez - GETTY IMAGES
Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez by making a bid of around £35 million, Telegraph Sport understands.

United are locked in a head-to-head battle with Arsenal in the race for Martinez, who can play as a centre-back, left-back and defensive midfielder.

Arsenal have also made a similar offer for the 24-year-old and Telegraph Sport understands they remain firmly in contention for his signature.

The concrete interest from the two Premier League rivals is encouraging news for Ajax, who will hope to drive up the price for Martinez in a bidding war.

Ajax have no need to sell the Argentina international this summer and in the Netherlands it is believed that the club will look to hold out on agreeing a deal for as long as possible.

The solidification of United’s interest is further evidence of Erik ten Hag’s admiration for Martinez, his former player. Martinez was named Ajax’s player of the season last year and his relationship with Ten Hag could prove crucial in the battle between United and Arsenal.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta’s approach also appeals to Martinez, however, and there is no indication at this stage that Arsenal will drop their interest as a result of United’s offer.

Martinez’s desire to test himself in the Premier League could also be important, with the defender expected to make his feelings clear upon his return to Ajax from holiday.

Meanwhile, United are closing in on the signing of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, who is set to become the first arrival of Ten Hag’s United reign after agreeing a five-year deal. United have agreed to pay around £13m for the Dutch international after hijacking his move to Lyon.

United remain in discussions with Barcelona over the pursuit of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the club hopeful a deal will be finalised soon.

