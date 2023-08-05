Manchester United 3-1 Lens: Superb comeback rescues friendly after Andre Onana error

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United recovered from a goal down to beat Lens 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro all scored in a second-half burst after the unconvincing Andre Onana was caught napping by a speculative effort from the halfway line on his Old Trafford debut.

The mood around Old Trafford was positive at kick-off, which came moments after Rasmus Hojlund’s presentation on the pitch after his £72million transfer, yet it was punctured by two costly errors.

Mason Mount somehow managed to fluff his lines with the goal gaping following a fantastic piece of link-up play between Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, who threatened throughout.

After 23 minutes, Lens took the lead. Diogo Dalot gave the ball away by the halfway line and Florian Sotoca aimed a sublime effort over Onana’s head and into the back of the net to send the travelling fans wild.

United threatened in response through Garnacho and Antony yet went in a goal down at the break.

Lens’ lead didn’t last long as what was likely Erik ten Hag’s strongest XI were sent back out with intent. Rashford made it 1-1 after 48 minutes when sent through with a perfect Antony through ball.

The Brazilian capped a dazzling counter-attack shortly afterwards, after excellent work by Rashford and Garnacho.

Rashford had a big hand in the third on 58 minutes, nodding Luke Shaw’s free kick onto the head of Casemiro, who inadvertently bounced the ball home for 3-1.

United’s reserves head to Dublin tomorrow for a final friendly against Athletic Club.