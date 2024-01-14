Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham: Richarlison on target against as Spurs twice battle back in entertaining draw

(PA)

Tottenham twice came from behind to earn a point against Manchester United in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

The hosts went into the match with the third-worst attacking record in the Premier League but took the lead inside three minutes, as Rasmus Hojlund hammered a brilliant finish into the top corner.

Spurs though were the better side, as Timo Werner, making his debut, had a header deflected wide, before Rodrigo Bentancur was denied by Diogo Dalot on the line.

A deserved equaliser did come though, and unsurprisingly it was from a corner. Pedro Porro whipped another brilliant ball in and Richarlison was on hand to flick a header into the far corner.

Destiny Udogie was fortunate not to score an own goal, as he headed the ball against the post in his box, but Marcus Rashford did then ensure United had the lead at half-time. He combined nicely with Hojlund before stroking a lovely first-time finish beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

That half-time advantage was wiped out within a minute of the restart. Werner played the ball inside to Bentancur, who waltzed into space in the box and finished superbly with his left foot.

Spurs looked the more likely to find a winner, without really creating the clear-cut chances to get it, while United's moments on the counter were increasingly limited.

Radu Dragusin came on for his debut, as Micky van de Ven was forced off late on, and the Spurs centre-back watched on in the dying seconds as United should have won the match. Alejandro Garnacho swung a cross in, Scott McTominay found himself completely free six-yards out, but he headed over to waste a huge opportunity.