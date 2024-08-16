Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee scores late winner on Premier League debut

Dream start: Zirkzee struck late to claim all three points (AFP via Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee scored an 87th-minute winner on his Manchester United debut in their late win over Fulham to kick off the new Premier League season.

After a summer of speculation and change behind the scenes, Erik ten Hag - retained after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City - wanted to start the season with a bang at a packed Old Trafford.

United showed promise in patches but looked set to be frustrated by Marco Silva's Fulham, only for Zirkzee to turn in a cross from fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho in a late 1-0 win.

The Netherlands international did not play a minute of United's pre-season friendlies, having arrived late following Euro 2024 and his 61st-minute introduction proved inspired.

Zirkzee, signed from Bologna, was brought on as part of a double change alongside Garnacho, whose cross he prodded home to secure an opening-night triumph in the 87th minute.