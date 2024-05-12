Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Premier League player ratings

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães helped keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

André Onana Short and long balls miss far too regularly as they did for Ben White to initiate Arsenal’s winner but the Cameroonian’s sharp reflexes saved further goals. 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Lost Trossard for his finish and thereafter the left-back confusingly drifted inside to add a midfield body and sometimes refused to: his or Erik ten Hag’s doing? 5

Jonny Evans A mixed return from the Northern Irishman as he was beaten by Havertz ahead of Trossard’s finish but also shepherded the German into cul-de-sacs. 5

Casemiro Played Havertz onside for opener by not running out quick enough. Again filling in at centre-back, the Brazilian’s quick passes forward were inventive early on but later faded away. 5

Diogo Dalot Surging run impressed but too often had to try to stem attacks and where was the Portuguese when Trossard ran in from his flank to score? 6

Kobbie Mainoo Impacted the contest more as the opening half aged with feints and touches but was unable to run the match as all gun midfielders should have in the locker. 5

Sofyan Amrabat Aggressive in a first league start since 17 December, he played the Rodri role, hoping to prompt attack and barge aside Martin Ødegaard. Sent a message. 7

Amad Diallo Vital interception of Havertz cross. Slick footwork, willingness to receive the ball and a blazing crossfield diagonal to Garnacho were highlights of a bright 69-minute performance. 7

Scott McTominay The captain’s challenge set up Højlund who slipped but he was largely ineffective and an awkward touch remains an issue for a supposed top-class player. 5

Alejandro Garnacho The speedster had one shot deflected but either failed to punch through the Arsenal defence enough or when he did his radar was badly awry. 6

Rasmus Højlund Entering the contest, 14 goals in 39 appearances was a middling return for a United No 9: a 15th might have come had he not slipped early on. After this - isolated. 6

Substitutes Antony (Diallo, 70) 6, Kambwala (Evans, 76) 6, Eriksen (Amrabat, 87) 5, Forson (Wan-Bissaka, 87) 6, Wheatley (Højlund, 87) 6.

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya Dropped an early corner but after this he enjoyed a largely untroubled afternoon as the home team failed to create copious openings. 6

Ben White Lifted ball to Havertz was clever for move that created opener and a snapshot showed potency. Snuffed Garnacho out well until tiring in latter third. 7

William Saliba Relaxed in opening 45 minutes, the leg he stuck out to stop a Garnacho burst was prescient and showed concentration. 7

Gabriel Magalhães Headed on to roof of net and was always a cool head in a match that again showed why he and Saliba are vital to the Gunners’ title challenge. 7

Takehiro Tomiyasu Had scant trouble from Diallo on his flank and saw Evans block an attempt but loose pass near the end allowed a United counter. 6

Thomas Partey Glided about the park , dousing fires as when intercepting a Dalot cross during a passage of threatening home play. 7

Declan Rice He and Partey bossed the central zones: a ghost into position to stop a Diallo pass illustrative of the England man’s class. Had close-range effort repelled by Wan-Bissaka. 7

Martin Ødegaard Got shoved off ball by Amrabat in first half but after the break clever positional choices knitted the Gunners together. Scuffed shot into Onana’s clutches. 6

Bukayo Saka Disappointing. Had an effort saved by Onana and was often a spectator, though a corner landed on White’s head might have created a second. 5

Kai Havertz Precise cross for the assist for Trossard’s goal. The German lacked service to register himself, but a lurking presence posed the right questions of the home defence. 7

Leandro Trossard Tracked back admirably to clear Dalot’s ball before, later, his finish showed a classic poacher’s instinct, rushing from the left into close range to tap home. 8

Substitutes Martinelli (Trossard, 65) 6, Jesus (Saka, 82), Kiwior (Ødegaard, 90) 6, Jorginho (Partey, 90) 6.