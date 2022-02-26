Manchester United 0-0 Watford: Latest blow for top four hopes as Hornets frustrate hosts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Malik Ouzia
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s top four hopes were dealt another blow as they were held to a goalless draw by Watford at Old Trafford.

United missed a host of chances in a game they dominated and also had a strong penalty appeal on Cristiano Ronaldo waved away but were unable to find a breakthrough as the visiting Hornets held on for what could prove a crucial point in their push for survival.

Ralf Rangnick had billed the match as a must-win for United in the race for Champions League qualification and while his side remain fourth, they are just two points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand, while Tottenham are also within striking range.

United bossed possession but were left ruing missed chances after a frustrating outing that included Ronaldo hitting a post and Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba passing up opportunities, plus some good work from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and his team-mates.

Second-bottom Watford, who memorably beat United 4-1 in the reverse fixture in November that proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last match in charge of the Red Devils, are three points from safety.

They have picked up five points from six games following Roy Hodgson’s appointment as successor to Claudio Ranieri in January, including their first win since that 4-1 game.

Just prior to kick-off, the teams gathered together to hold up a sign displaying the word ‘Peace’, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while a Ukraine flag could be seen in the crowd.

After the contest got under way, Ronaldo was inches away from giving United an early lead when he sent a fifth-minute strike against a post.

United kept up the pressure, with Fernandes having one shot blocked and another well saved by Foster when he might have passed to Ronaldo, who put the ball in the net shortly afterwards, only to see the flag up for offside.

Fernandes then failed to make the most of further opportunities as he diverted Pogba’s delivery wide on the stretch - beating the ground afterwards in frustration - and headed over after Ronaldo had gone around Foster and crossed to his fellow Portuguese.

A breakthrough continued to prove elusive for the hosts, with a scuffed Fred effort and curling Alex Telles free-kick going wide and no penalty being given despite United fans’ protests when Anthony Elanga went down under the attentions of Craig Cathcart just before the interval.

The second half opened with a chance for Watford as Samir headed wide from a corner, and after Pogba made a misjudgement at the other end, connecting with a lofted forward pass by sending the ball across the face of goal, David De Gea was called into action to save an Emmanuel Dennis shot.

United probed again with another penalty claim, this time involving Ronaldo and Hassane Kamara, being dismissed, Elanga firing wide and Ronaldo seeing a shot blocked on the line.

Foster then did well to claim the ball when it headed goalwards off Ronaldo from a Fernandes cross.

Ronaldo looped a header onto the roof of the net and Fernandes was then thwarted by a fine block by Samir.

Rangnick’s substitutions after the break had included bringing on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but it made no difference as the game ended goalless, with the closing stages seeing Sancho strike off-target and Fernandes have a long-range shot gathered by Foster before Ismaila Sarr fired an effort wide of De Gea’s goal with virtually the final kick.

Additional reporting by PA.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but "ball" with team

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he's hoping to stay but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future with Cleveland. “I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to help

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton is young but well-travelled

    Lukas MacNaughton may wear Toronto FC red but the 26-year-old defender truly is a man of the world. Born in New York City to a Canadian father and Austrian mother, MacNaughton moved to Belgium when he was seven. After attending the University of Toronto to study architecture, his soccer career took off in the Canadian Premier League at Pacific FC. And now MacNaughton is part of a new-look TFC backline. His travels have left their mark. The six-foot-one 185-pounder speaks English, French and Germ