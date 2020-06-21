Manchester shooting leaves one man dead and another fighting for life

File image: Police are investigating a deadly shooting - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

One man is dead while another is fighting for his life after a shooting incident in Manchester overnight.

Greater Manchester Police said the men went to hospital with gunshot wounds just before 1am on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man sustained a fatal injury. Police said he died "despite the best efforts" of medical staff at the hospital.

A 21-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition after the incident.

Police released a statement to reassure the community of an "increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place".