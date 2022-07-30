Manchester police under fire over ‘deeply racist’ tactics ahead of Caribbean carnival

Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Caroline Edge/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Caroline Edge/Alamy

Greater Manchester police has been accused of using “deeply racist” tactics after it banned dozens of people from a Caribbean carnival because it suspected them of links to “a street gang”.

The force came under fire after issuing letters to a number of people explaining that they would be refused entry to the celebration because they had been identified as “either a member of a street gang, affiliated to a street gang” or “perceived by others to be associated to a street gang”.

A chief superintendent said the banning order was in place “as per the wishes of the organisers and the community”.

However, the approach provoked outrage from youth justice campaigners who said it was an example of “police racism” that “disproportionately target[ed] people of colour, and particularly Black boys and men”.

Dr Remi Joseph-Salisbury, a member of the Northern Police Monitoring Project, said: “These letters are really troubling for a range of reasons – perhaps most fundamentally because they exclude young people from attending a cultural celebration based on the racist construct of the gang.

“That construct is already highly questionable, to say the least, but is used in particularly broad and intangible ways in this letter.”

Northern Police Monitoring Project said a “gang” was a “deeply racist construct” that labels young people – disproportionately black boys – due to their friendships, interests or cultures.

Joseph-Salisbury said: “In a context where young Black men are often stereotyped as gang members and drug dealers, to deny entry because someone may, for example, be ‘perceived by others to be associated to a street gang’, is despicable and deeply harmful.”

The warnings came ahead of the Caribbean Carnival of Manchester, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture in Alexandra Park in the Moss Side area of the city, on 13 and 14 August.

Campaigners believe the letters were issued to about 50 people, predominantly young men of colour, although this has not been confirmed by Greater Manchester police (GMP).

In the letter, an unnamed chief superintendent writes: “This letter has been issued to YOU, based on an individual basis, as it is believed that YOU are either: a member of a street gang; affiliated to a street gang; perceived by others to be associated to a street gang; involved in criminal activity; arrested at [Caribbean Carnival of Manchester in] 2019/2020/2021; involved or linked to serious youth violence.”

It adds: “You will not be permitted entry to the carnival as per the wishes of the organisers and the community.”

Roxy Legane, of the Kids of Colour group, said she was “furious” about GMP’s approach. She said it encouraged “racism that will be played out at that [carnival] entrance as people guess at ‘gangs’”.

Joseph-Salisbury, a presidential fellow in ethnicity and inequalities at the University of Manchester, said “serious questions” needed to be asked of the carnival organisers who, he said, appeared to be acting as “community legitimisers for the enactment of police racism”.

He said Caribbean carnivals had a rich history in Britain and across the world and that part of their identity was about “resistance to racism, and specifically police racism”.

He added: “These letters, and the increasing involvement of police in carnivals as sponsors, undermine and erode that history.

“We know that events like carnival – that are expressive of Black culture and attract significant numbers of Black people – are stigmatised and policed in ways that we simply don’t see for comparably sized (and larger) events where the majority of attenders are white. These letters are the latest example of this.”

The Guardian has contacted GMP and the Caribbean carnival committee but has not yet received a response.

