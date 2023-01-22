Fresh appeal and reward posted on anniversary of death of Kennie Carter, 16

Photograph: PA

The parents of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester have urged anyone with information to “do the right thing” as police announced a £50,000 reward on the anniversary of his killing.

Joan Dixon and Glen Carter said they “can’t move on” until the person who stabbed “cheeky chappy” Kennie Carter on 22 January last year is brought to justice.

Kennie died in hospital after suffering a fatal stab wound to the chest in Stretford, Greater Manchester, around the corner from his home.

He had been spending time with friends who had had a fight with a rival group of teenagers the previous evening. Though Kennie was not involved in the dispute, it is thought he was followed home and stabbed in retribution.

A total of 12 teenagers – aged between 13 and 18 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder since Kennie’s death. None have been charged and all have been released under investigation.

Dixon said: “It’s just not the same without Kennie here. We can’t move on. It’s been really hard because we’ve just had Christmas. It’s been a year, but it doesn’t feel like a year – it feels like it was only yesterday. It’s so raw still.

“He was just daft, Kennie, he just do daft things like walk past me and [ruffle] my fringe or stick his finger in my ear or stand there making silly noises.”

Carter added: “He was a cheeky chappy lad – he always has been and he always was. A normal 16-year-old boy.”

Dixon said a year on from their son’s death, there had been “no closure”.

“You can imagine if it was your child how heartbreaking it would be not to have your son there every day. It rips you apart,” she said.

“So if anybody has just got the slightest bit of information, anything, even if you don’t think it’s anything, it might be a little missing piece that the police need. And they need help and we need somebody to come forward and do the right thing for Kennie.

“He was a good lad, he deserves justice. He should still be here.”

Greater Manchester police said detectives were “close to getting justice for Kennie” and had spoken to more than 100 people in connection with the case.

Story continues

Launching the £50,000 reward for information, Sgt Marc Foster of Greater Manchester police said the community was still “devastated” by Kennie’s killing.

He said: “There are people out there who know what happened that evening. Please check your conscience and do the right thing.

“It was a cowardly attack on a young teenager with his whole life in front of him.”