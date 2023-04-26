Manchester Derby FA Cup final set to kick off at 3pm after police deny late start

Planet Sport understands the FA Cup final on June 3 will kick off at 3pm. It will be the first time since 2011 that the showpiece match has kicked off in its traditional time slot. The Metropolitan Police had advised the Football Association that it deemed the fixture high-risk and was not prepared to sanction a kick-off time any later than 4.45pm. It is expected that the FA will confirm the kick-off time later on Wednesday afternoon.

