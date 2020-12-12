Manchester derby day and Max Verstappen takes pole – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.
Boxing
Today is the day.
Chilly but chilled 🌬 pic.twitter.com/THmJyfoAys
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 12, 2020
It’s here…It’s FIGHT DAY!!! AJ is back tonight to defend his unified World Heavyweight titles!! Don’t miss it @SkySportsBoxing @DAZNBoxing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CDZur3471
— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 12, 2020
👊👏👊 pic.twitter.com/iQWngggVUZ
— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 12, 2020
Football
It was derby day in Manchester.
ᴍᴀɴᴄʜᴇꜱᴛᴇʀ…
ʏᴏᴜ ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ?
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/oTwEIU6Vlo
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 12, 2020
Derby day. Come on, Reds! 🔴#MUFC #MUNMCI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2020
Right , what’s this day going to bring @ManUtd and @SalfordCityFC ? Let’s go ❤️
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 12, 2020
Pls @ManUtd let’s make sure Manchester is Red this evening! Don’t be allowing the blue side to bounce around the streets with a smile on their face!
UNITED . UNITED . UNITED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFRYYwu38A
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 12, 2020
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was honoured to wear the Rainbow Laces captain’s armband.
Wearing the Rainbow Laces armband is an honour. We are a club that is welcoming and open to all and this weekend we can send that message to all of our fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/1LgPW6wQu7
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 12, 2020
Tought game, but an important step in our journey. Keep pushing! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vF843BMRiW
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) December 12, 2020
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp some cheek.
What did you do, @Alex_OxChambo? 😯😅 pic.twitter.com/XpNMd6LSVa
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2020
James Milner was looking forward to Liverpool’s trip to Craven Cottage.
Nice memories of last time out at Craven Cottage. Need a big performance tomorrow in the capital, come on the boys 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GpyQVsh09C
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 12, 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had the last laugh after sharing this Malmo memory.
Against all odds pic.twitter.com/zR9mIUPVFg
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 12, 2020
Oli McBurnie backed former club Swansea in the south Wales derby.
🦢🦢🦢
— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) December 12, 2020
Arsenal Women defender Jen Beattie spoke about her experiences with breast cancer.
Sharing my experiences, for anyone who needs to hear them. I hope this helps in any way possible ❤️👇🏻 https://t.co/lezN7n2niH
— Jen Beattie (@jbeattie91) December 12, 2020
Cricket
A big day for Stuart Broad.
Sydney Thunder signing Sam Billings backed the boys during his quarantine in Brisbane.
A message from @sambillings 💚
He’s currently quarantining in Brisbane but will be joining us soon! #ThunderNation #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/F8sSAsNBGU
— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 12, 2020
David Warner – movie star?
Steve Smith appeared to be enjoying his work out.
Rugby union
England offered a glimpse of their changing-room pep talk halfway through the Autumn Nations Cup final.
What was said at half time at Twickenham as France led 13-6?
This 👇#WearTheRose @o2sports
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 12, 2020
Motor racing
Lewis Hamilton is GQ India’s ‘International Man of the Year’.
I love you India 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jjuy4wfH8j
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 12, 2020
Max Verstappen got fired up for qualifying in Abu Dhabi.
Quali day 💪 Let’s #UnleashTheLion 🦁 #KeepPushing #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/H3zV9FamnZ
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 12, 2020
And it worked as he finally got the better of the Mercedes.
Max, we’re gonna need that chair back buddy. https://t.co/PelkjI8eVj
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2020
YES, BOYS! Super happy with this pole position, everything came together. Mega job from the team today 💪 #KeepPushing #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/xHpjf3cbjJ
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 12, 2020
Hamilton was just happy to be back.
Lando Norris was happy with his qualifying position in Abu Dhabi.
**** YEAH! pic.twitter.com/i95yUl9vpq
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 12, 2020
Basketball
High praise indeed from King James.
Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen got shirty in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Today's charity battle is a tough derby. Together with @Machineseeker & @TrucksBlog we’re auctioning two jerseys of the German soccer clubs @Hannover96 & @EintrachtBSNews. Both jerseys are signed by the clubs & by me. Bid here: https://t.co/1zwEOCagy5 & https://t.co/7oTxGiFouu pic.twitter.com/yZN0pja8Wq
— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 12, 2020