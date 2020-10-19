Government Issues Greater Manchester Leaders Deadline To Agree Tier 3 Restrictions

The government has issued an ultimatum to leaders in Greater Manchester to agree a lockdown deal or risk having stricter restrictions imposed upon them.

In a statement, communities secretary Robert Jenrick has said that he has written to local leaders in Greater Manchester giving them until midday on Tuesday to reach an agreement on the introduction of Tier 3 restrictions.

He accused local leaders of being “unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control”.

Jenrick said: “The deteriorating public health situation in Greater Manchester means that we need to take action urgently.

“We have held discussions in good faith with local leaders for ten days in order to ensure that the measures put in place were tailored to the local community. ’We have offered an extensive package of support for local people and businesses, proportionate to the approach we have taken in the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire and in addition to the wider national support.

“There are now more Covid-19 patients in Greater Manchester Hospitals than in the whole of the South West and South East combined. But, unfortunately, despite recognising the gravity of the situation, local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control.

“I have written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday tomorrow then I must advise the prime minister that despite our best endeavours we’ve been unable to reach agreement. It’s not too late for local leaders to work with us to take action for the sake of the people of Greater Manchester.”

