Manchester tier 3 talks deadlocked as other areas face stricter rules

Talks between ministers and Greater Manchester to put the region into the top level of coronavirus rules appeared deadlocked on Monday, as Downing Street prepared to move other parts of northern England under the tightest restrictions.

While Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said the “contours of an agreement” were in place, this was disputed by the Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham.

No announcement was expected imminently. Michael Gove was due to make a Commons statement on Covid later on Monday, but this was expected to focus on arrangements in Lancashire, which along with Liverpool was placed in the top tier last week.

Downing Street said it was simultaneously in talks with local leaders in the north-east of England, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire about moving into tier 3 Covid restrictions, which include the closure of pubs, bars and other businesses.

Four days after ministers first announced that Greater Manchester should be moved into tier 3, the talks remain deadlocked, with Burnham and other regional mayors still holding out for extra financial support for affected businesses and workers.

“The discussions are ongoing,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, giving no further details. Reiterating that No 10 still wanted agreement, the spokesman said that if this was not possible the government would need to intervene “in order to protect hospitals and save the lives of residents”.

To emphasise the government’s argument, Johnson’s spokesman released government data saying Covid infection rates in Greater Manchester had tripled in 15 days, and projections saying that without new action, all local intensive care beds would be full by 8 November.

The Treasury is offering Greater Manchester a financial package worth tens of millions of pounds, in line with those agreed with leaders in Lancashire and Merseyside.

Johnson’s spokesman played down reports that Greater Manchester could be offered significantly more government support than Liverpool and Lancashire, saying he was “not familiar” with the figures quoted.

Taking a notably conciliatory tone, Jenrick told Sky News he was “hopeful” of an agreement soon. He said: “We are going to be having further discussions today with the council leaders from across Greater Manchester and I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement. The contours of an agreement are there. But, as I say, every side needs to now come together and reach an amicable conclusion for the sake of people in Greater Manchester.”

Also speaking to Sky, Burnham said he was still seeking a government package that would give people who lose their incomes because of the new rules 80% of their usual wages, rather than the two-thirds on offer.

He said: “It’s not about the size of the cheque, it’s about protecting low-paid workers, people who are self-employed, and supporting businesses, protecting them from collapsing.

“That isn’t there at the moment. If the government recognises that, and comes forward with a plan that protects those low-paid workers, protects people who are self-employed, protects freelancers, then of course, that is what this has all been about. But they haven’t presented that yet.”

On Sunday, Burnham wrote to Johnson, Keir Starmer and other Westminster leaders urging them to hold a parliamentary vote to decide a national level of financial aid for all areas under tier 3 restrictions.

He told Sky: “Tier 3, I think, should have a fair financial framework, set out and endorsed by parliament, so that anyone in our position knows what they’re going into if they’re going into tier 3. At the moment it’s like side deals with local areas.”

Johnson’s spokesman said this would not happen, saying MPs had already held an “extensive debate” on the new, tiered rules system and the financial support measures on offer.