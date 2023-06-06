Manchester City's Kyle Walker not at training ahead of Champions League final

Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City's FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter with Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to give an update on the fitness of his squad at a press conference later in the afternoon.

