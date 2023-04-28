Is Manchester City's domination of the Premier League bad for business?

Manchester City's John Stones (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium - PA/Martin Rickett

With their now-customary late-season flourish stretching to seven successive wins, Manchester City could yet wrap up a fifth league title in six years on 94 points. Once, 90 appeared a threshold of unfeasible brilliance, achieved by teams of such rare vintage as Arsenal’s 2004 Invincibles and the architects of Manchester United’s 2009 ‘three-peat’. But since Pep Guardiola’s second season at City, three of four triumphs have been sealed with totals of 100, 95 and 93. They have made absurdly impressive levels look positively mundane.

It is tempting to declare that City’s bludgeoning brilliance is detrimental to the health of the Premier League. Except few advanced this theory when United won five in six from 1996 to 2001, as part of a broader sequence of 13 in 21. On the contrary, a torrent of adulation swept Alex Ferguson to a knighthood 14 years before he finally retired. So, is there a risk of a double standard here? And if so, is it because City, falling outside that coterie of so-called “legacy clubs”, are seen as too minted, too corporate, too acquisitive to deserve any wider affection?

This is the caricature that stalks Paris St Germain. They were only founded in 1970, and until the Qatari takeover in 2011 had managed just two French championships. Since then? Eight in 10 years, a record their owners are so desperate to sustain that we now witness the absurd spectacle of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi facing off together against Strasbourg or Brest. “Farmers league,” as Ligue 1 has come to be known, with PSG depicted as a vampiric enterprise devouring the poor countryside cousins.

By degrees, the same accusations are being levelled against City. A recent profile of Erling Haaland for Forbes declared that the Norwegian was, through his prodigious scoring, turning the Premier League into farmers-league territory. City’s power surge is more than just a matter of perception. Chelsea, since last winning the league in 2017, have not come within 15 points of them. Antonio Conte, despairing of the futility of closing the champions down, described them as a “monster” during his unhappy time at Tottenham. To judge by the lopsidedness of City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal this week, their dominance is poised to become more monstrous yet.

At least Arsenal and Liverpool can be credited with resisting a runaway train. And yet even Liverpool’s headiest achievements have not always been enough: just when Jurgen Klopp’s players reeled off nine victories in a row to conclude their 2019 campaign, City managed 14 straight to prevail by a point. Arsenal, likewise, are discovering the hard way that history is written by the winners. Having led this year’s race by as many as eight points, they now risk being gobbled up by City on the home straight with room to spare. They are a brilliant young side, but ultimately, it looks as though it is their fate to be mere ornaments decorating the latest sky-blue parade.

We are still far removed, thankfully, from the preordained feel of the Bundesliga, although Bayern Munich are at least being pushed all the way by Borussia Dortmund this season if they want to claim an 11th consecutive title. With the exception of one tight duel with Borussia Dortmund in 2018, just look at the points gap between first and second over that period: 25, 14, 10, 10, 15, 21, 13, 13, 12. It is a frankly ludicrous monopoly, sustained by Bayern’s habit of hoovering up whoever takes their fancy among their supposed rivals. Robert Lewandowski lights it up for Dortmund in 2012, propelling them to a precious domestic double? He signs a pre-contract agreement to join Bayern the next season. Leon Goretzka establishes himself as a sensation for Schalke? Instant one-way ticket to Bavaria.

City are seldom guilty of such ritual plunder. Their recruitment is at such a sophisticated pitch that they spend years ensuring they are at the front of the queue for Haaland. They integrate Manuel Akanji seamlessly into the first XI at the age of 27. All this is made possible, of course, by vast Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth that equips them to afford such expensive missteps as Danilo, bought for £26 million in 2017 as a replacement right-back and then let go after two years after making only 34 appearances. But theirs is a dynasty, unlike Bayern’s, that has not been built on raiding the competition.

It could admittedly be frightening if City prise Jude Bellingham away from Dortmund this summer. They have usurped Real Madrid as the favoured destination for these generational talents, and it is all because of Guardiola, the man who attracts the best and makes them even better. Even after six years with Ederson, he still pushes his goalkeeper, breaking off a celebration of City’s first goal against Arsenal to berate him for dawdling over a clearance. He mentors Haaland so astutely that the centre-forward breaks the scoring record for a 38-game Premier League season with seven matches to go.

The bare essentials of Guardiola’s career are staggering. If he leads City across the line next month, he will have won a league title in 11 of his 14 seasons as a manager. He will be the first to acknowledge that he has benefited from a galaxy of superstars at Barcelona, Bayern and now City, but it is Guardiola, with his fondness for living on the ragged edge, who embodies the merciless pursuit of excellence. It is Guardiola who gives City the soul that PSG, those other plutocratic playthings, so conspicuously lack. What happens when he departs? Does the entire edifice start to crumble? City can hardly bear to contemplate the idea. For now, they are content, under their insatiable coach, with making the ridiculous seem routine.