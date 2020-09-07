Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez test positive for Covid-19

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez have tested positive for coronavirus and are both self-isolating as Manchester City prepare for their opening game of the new season against Wolves.

Laporte, who is Pep Guardiola’s defensive linchpin, and forward Mahrez could be available as the trip to Moulineux is on 21 August, in a fortnight’s time - the maximum period for quarantine, according to government rules. As it is unclear when each player began quarantine and thus when they can resume training with the manager’s squad whether he will select them may be in doubt.

Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/cXICpDEOry — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 7, 2020

A club statement on Monday said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”



