Man City XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Pep Guardiola has no injury worries to contend with when picking his Manchester City team to face Wolves tomorrow - but there is plenty of intrigue nonetheless.

After Thursday’s win over Tottenham, the coach questioned his side’s character and passion in a surprise outburst than underlined his fear of losing the Premier League title to Arsenal.

Guardiola had earlier dropped Kevin De Bruyne from his starting line-up and refused to make any changes to his side despite going 2-0 down before half time.

The subsequent 4-2 comeback, powered by Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, raises plenty of questions for his selection against Wolves.

De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva may still come back into the team while there could be changes at the back after Spurs’ quickfire double.

Joao Cancelo is another regular starter hoping for a recall although he has struggled for form of late. However, Ederson is set to continue in goal despite his errors.

Ruben Dias was back on the bench in midweek after a hamstring injury so could be reintroduced to the starting XI.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.