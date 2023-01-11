Manchester City XI vs Southampton: Phillips starts - Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

(ES Composite)

Kalvin Phillips starts in a strong starting line-up for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Southampton.

A place in the semi-finals is up for grabs in a competition City have enjoyed great success in under the Spanish coach.

The weekend’s trip to Manchester United could weigh heavy on Guardiola’s mind when picking his team. However, he has vowed to treat the game with the utmost respect.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SOUTHAMPTON VS MAN CITY LIVE

A hamstring injury will keep Ruben Dias out of the match while Jack Grealish is back from illness.

One player who does start is Kalvin Phillips, who Guardiola praised when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“He's always ready,” said the City coach. “Of course he needed time for some aspects but he’s ready and we are delighted about that.

“We have to see [if he will start] but I think he's an intelligent player, normally holding midfielders are so clever. There are patterns and movements and you need game time. He arrived and had injuries which meant he couldn’t be there but step by step he will get there.”

Man City XI: Ortega; Cancelo, Walker, Laporte, Gomez; Phillips, Gundogan, Foden; Palmer, Alvarez, Grealish.

Subs: Ederson, Ake, Haaland, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Mahrez, Lewis.