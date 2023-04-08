Man City XI vs Southampton: Haaland injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Premier League

Erling Haaland is fit for Manchester City’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.

A groin injury has kept the Norwegian out for a number of weeks, spanning the international break and City’s win over Liverpool last Saturday.

A trip to Southampton is next on their agenda with Haaland returning to training on Wednesday as he looks to start at St Mary’s.

Perhaps the biggest part of Pep Guardiola’s decision will be whether to risk the striker, 22, in the Premier League fixture or save him for the following midweek’s visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Asked for an update on Haaland’s fitness on Friday, Guardiola said: “He trained the last two days, really good. He will be ready.”

The big games are coming thick and fast for City, who then take the trip to Bavaria after facing Leicester before an FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United and crunch showdown against title rivals Arsenal.

Guardiola is otherwise only set to be without Phil Foden as he continues his recovery from an operation to remove his appendix.

John Stones stepped into midfield for the 4-1 dismantling of Liverpool and it will be interesting to see how City set up tactically on Saturday.

Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva were sacrificed for Guardiola’s latest version of a 3-2-4-1 formation that has earned mixed results this campaign, though Guardiola has now admitted that Walker is struggling to pick up the inverted full-back role.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Silva; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.