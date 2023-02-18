Manchester City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today
Riyad Mahrez has been rested for Manchester City’s game at Nottingham Forest.
Pep Guardiola’s formation change has reaped rewards against Aston Villa and Arsenal with a trip to the City Ground coming at a bad time for the hosts, who are short on central defenders.
Erling Haaland has appeared to enjoy the tactical switch, along with Jack Grealish and Mahrez, as they helped bag a crucial 3-1 win over Arsenal in midweek.
Bernardo Silva has slotted in as a meandering left-back in this fluid 4-3-3/3-4-3 system, which he continues to do today.
City play after the Gunners so could find themselves back in second place at kick-off, meaning any rotations are likely to be minimal even with RB Leipzig coming up next week in the Champions League.
John Stones remains out with a thigh injury, but is making progress in his recovery.
“He’s getting better,” Guardiola said on Friday. “For tomorrow - no.”
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis