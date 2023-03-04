Man City XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

(ES Composite)

Manchester City have an almost entirely clean bill of health for today’s key Premier League meeting with Newcastle.

A brace in the FA Cup win over Bristol City marked Phil Foden’s continued return to form following a goal last weekend, against Bournemouth in the top-flight.

Pep Guardiola has a decision to make with Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez all competing for the two winger spots in the starting lineup, either side of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is set to replace Julian Alvarez in the XI for the lunchtime kick-off while Ikay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Rodri and Ederson also prepare to resume their roles.

Stefan Ortega should take his usual spot on the bench despite the hand injury that forced him off at Ashton Gate. In defence, City have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte back in training after injury and illness respectively.

A key decision for Guardiola is whether to go with his flexible three-man defence, featuring either Bernardo Silva or Rico Lewis at full-back, or a more straightforward 4-3-3 formation.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.