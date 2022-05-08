Man City XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

John Stones could return to the Manchester City fold for today’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

The England centre-back was unavailable for the midweek Champions League semi-final defeat at Real Madrid, creating a defensive issue that only deepened when Kyle Walker was forced off with an ankle injury.

Both players are major doubts for the visit of the Magpies in today’s late afternoon kick-off.

With only the Premier League title left to fight for, Guardiola can at least put all his energy into defending this crown, as opposed to Liverpool who must focus at least partially on their upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals after being held by Tottenham yesterday.

Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were the only four players to play all 120 minutes in Madrid and could be due a rest, although rotating out the latter two will depend on the availability of Walker and Stones.

Guardiola reassured fans during his press conference on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne is fit to face Newcastle, with his substitution in Spain made for “tactical” reasons.

Predicted Man City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish.