Man City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup derby today

Matt Verri
·2 min read
Man City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup derby today

Manchester City will have to do without John Stones for today’s huge derby with Manchester United in the Premier League.

The centre-back was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury while playing for England against Germany during the international break.

Pep Guardiola told reporters on Friday: “He is injured. He will be back when he is ready. I don't know when he will come back but I think maybe 10 days, two weeks.”

Better news for City is that Aymeric Laporte has taken part in first-team training, with the centre-back yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery in the summer. He is closing in on a return, though this weekend will come too soon. Guardiola added: “He's training really well, trained alone when people were with the national teams.”

Kalvin Phillips is a longer-term absentee, and he faces a race to recover from shoulder surgery, but Guardiola hopes the player will be fit for the World Cup. He said: “He feels good, the surgery was good. He is getting better the mobility.

“He took the right decision, otherwise he couldn't move forward. Every training session or two three times he was out. Hopefully he can be back in time to go to the World Cup and after be back with us.”

While Manuel Akanji has been impressive since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, Nathan Ake could be the preferred partner for Ruben Dias in defence. Kyle Walker missed the trip to Wolves before the international break but is now fully fit again.

Phil Foden will be hoping to continue his run of starting every Premier League match this season, though Jack Grealish’s goal against Wolves may not be enough to keep him in the side.

A key decision for Pep Guardiola comes in midfield, with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva competing for a spot alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. Should Gundogan get the nod, Silva will likely play in the front three with Grealish on the bench.

Erling Haaland gets his first taste of a Manchester derby, with 11 league goals to his name already. Bournemouth are the only side in either the Premier League or Champions League to stop him scoring this season.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Silva, Haaland.

Latest Stories

  • Man City vs Manchester United: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - preview today

    It’s derby day in Manchester today as Manchester City take on Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. City looked in fine fettle heading into the international break, while United can boast four wins on the spin after overcoming a poor start but already sit five points off their local rivals. The Manchester derbies last season were ones to forget for United - beating 2-0 at home before a 4-1 thumping at the Etihad - and City will be confident of another commanding display, especially with the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland up top.

  • Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby

    Guardiola feels his side will need to respond to the energy in the stands.

  • Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball

    TORONTO — Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna grabbed a baseball glove from his garage before heading down to Rogers Centre for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. With Aaron Judge on the verge of baseball history, Lasagna wanted to be prepared just in case the Yankees slugger hit his 61st homer of the season. "I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation," Lasagna said. "I needed a bigger one." The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the hi

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade