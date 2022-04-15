Manchester City XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup semi-final

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Manchester City XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup semi-final
Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with Liverpool due to the ankle injury he suffered against Atletico Madrid.

De Bruyne was substituted and spent the last 25 minutes of Manchester City’s bad-tempered 0-0 draw in Spain with ice packed around his right ankle after a kick from Felipe.

Kyle Walker is also a serious doubt for the Liverpool match.

The right back limped off in the 73rd minute against Atletico after rolling his left ankle and was pictured wearing a protective boot on Thursday.

“We are in big trouble,” admitted Pep Guardiola after the game.

“We played three days ago, now have a lot of injuries, I don't know what will happen in the next weeks.”

Nathan Ake has impressed as a makeshift left-back in recent weeks but could be moved back into the centre, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also available.

Ruben Dias was named on the bench at Atletico but a full return to the starting XI remains a question mark. Guardiola is likely to give cup goalkeeper Zack Steffen a runout in between the posts.

Predicted Man City XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish.

