Manchester City XI vs Liverpool: Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

(ES Composite)

Manchester City appear to be losing their bid to get Erling Haaland fit in time for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Norwegian striker is still recovering from a groin injury, which was picked up in the FA Cup win over Burnley and kept him out of his country’s Euro 2024 qualifiers as he travelled to Barcelona for treatment.

On Thursday, Haaland did not appear during the open part of City’s training session - just 48 hours before the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. However, he is at least thought to be back in Manchester.

That news came after his father, Alf Inge Haaland, played down talk of a quick return to action for the 22-year-old.

Pep Guardiola will provide an update on his player’s injury status at a press conference later today.

Meanwhile, City will definitely be without Phil Foden after an appendix operation earlier this week.

That should see Jack Grealish start on the opposite flank to Riyad Mahrez, with Julian Alvarez ready to step up through the middle should Haaland not be involved.

The other major selection decision will come in defence as John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji compete to feature, most likely alongside Kyle Walker.

Ederson is fit to play despite a bout of illness over the international period.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.