Manchester City XI vs Liverpool: Predicted starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for game today

Manchester City are set to only be without Ruben Dias for today’s massive visit of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Dias has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined.

But otherwise Pep Guardiola has a full squad to select from.

Kyle Walker is available again after missing Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Atletico Madrid through suspension.

City will be looking to move four points clear at the top but face a Liverpool side who have won ten league matches on the spin since mid-January.

Dias’ continued absence means John Stones will again partner Aymeric Laporte at centre-back, while Walker will likely return at right-back.

Phil Foden will be pushing for a starting berth after a sensational cameo against Diego Simeone’s side, setting up the only goal of the game for the in-form Kevin de Bruyne.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola must decide on the balance of his side, with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva the leading options to join De Bruyne and Rodri in midfield.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Bernardo.