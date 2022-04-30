Manchester City XI vs Leeds: Predicted starting lineup, confirmed team news, injuries for Premier League today

John Stones and Kyle Walker have both been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Leeds this evening.

Stones limped off against Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League thriller and it is currently touch and go as to whether or not he will be able to feature in the return leg this coming Wednesday.

Walker, meanwhile, is still suffering from an ankle problem.

On Friday, Guardiola said of the defender: “He’s injured - unfortunately for all of us and him especially - but I don’t pay attention. He has to work to come back as soon as possible. I am focused on the rest of the players.”

With the semi-final away in Spain only days away, it seems reasonable to expect rotations.

Ilkay Gundogan, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish could all feasibly come into the side, while Joao Cancelo will return following his suspension in Europe.

This is a fine balancing act for City. Any slip-up in the league could easily hand Liverpool the title but players need resting, with the Champions League naturally a key focus.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Foden, Grealish.

Injured: Walker, Stones

Date and time: 5.30pm BST on Saturday, 30 April 2022

TV channel: Sky Sports