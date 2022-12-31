Man City XI vs Everton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Kalvin Phillips is once again on the bench for Manchester City as Everton travel to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Having only played one minute of Premier League action for the club he joined in the summer, Phillips was in contention to start on New Year’s Eve despite being called “overweight” by Pep Guardiola earlier in the week.

The City boss brought Phillips back to the squad to be on the bench against Leeds as he improved his evaluation of the England midfielder to having a “perfect, sexy body”.

However, Bernardo Silva in for Ilkay Gundogan in midfield is the only change Guardiola has made to the side that beat Leeds.

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden all have to once again settle for a place on the bench as a result, while Julian Alvarez is unavailable following the World Cup final. Ruben Dias is out with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola confirmed the striker will return in the New Year: “[Alvarez] will come back soon, yeah. After New Year’s Eve, he will be here.

“He is coming back fit. He is in condition to train at a high level and to play, and after we will decide.”

Starting XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer