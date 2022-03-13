Manchester City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Manchester City will be hoping to have Joao Cancelo available when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The full-back missed the midweek match against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League due to illness, and faces a race to recover in time to face the Eagles.

Nathan Ake is continuing his recovery from injury and could return to the squad, but City will once again definitely be without Ruben Dias who has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring problem. Kyle Walker was suspended in Europe but should return to the side at right-back.

City are certainly light at the back, with Pep Guardiola admitting the squad was becoming stretched.

He said: “We have a little bit of a problem, we don’t have many players available. Hopefully some of them come back.”

There are no such issues in forward areas though, and Guardiola has to decide whether to keep faith with the players that blew Manchester United away last weekend.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were particularly impressive in that win and will hope to keep their places, while Riyad Mahrez scored a brace despite being quiet for much of the match. Gabriel Jesus also got a run out against Sporting, so could come back into the squad.

Going forward, there are major reports suggesting Erling Haaland has agreed a move to the Premier League champions but - for now - Guardiola’s side don’t appear to be struggling on the goal front.

With no midweek fixture and a pressing need to keep winning matches as Liverpool pile the pressure on, City have no choice but to name a strong line-up at Selhurst Park.

Man City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez.

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Monday 14 March

Venue: Selhurst Park