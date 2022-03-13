Manchester City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri
·2 min read
Manchester City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Manchester City will be hoping to have Joao Cancelo available when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The full-back missed the midweek match against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League due to illness, and faces a race to recover in time to face the Eagles.

Nathan Ake is continuing his recovery from injury and could return to the squad, but City will once again definitely be without Ruben Dias who has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring problem. Kyle Walker was suspended in Europe but should return to the side at right-back.

City are certainly light at the back, with Pep Guardiola admitting the squad was becoming stretched.

He said: “We have a little bit of a problem, we don’t have many players available. Hopefully some of them come back.”

There are no such issues in forward areas though, and Guardiola has to decide whether to keep faith with the players that blew Manchester United away last weekend.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were particularly impressive in that win and will hope to keep their places, while Riyad Mahrez scored a brace despite being quiet for much of the match. Gabriel Jesus also got a run out against Sporting, so could come back into the squad.

Going forward, there are major reports suggesting Erling Haaland has agreed a move to the Premier League champions but - for now - Guardiola’s side don’t appear to be struggling on the goal front.

With no midweek fixture and a pressing need to keep winning matches as Liverpool pile the pressure on, City have no choice but to name a strong line-up at Selhurst Park.

Man City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez.

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Monday 14 March

Venue: Selhurst Park

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fernandinho feeling confident as Man City prepare for ‘time of truth’

    City have put last month’s rare slip at the hands of Tottenham behind them

  • Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Premier League preview

    Chelsea will turn their attention back to matters on the pitch when they welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a troubling week for the Blues, with sanctions put on Roman Abramovich resulting in huge changes to the club’s operations, but they need to put that to one side and keep their season on track. Chelsea vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

  • Man United XI vs Tottenham: Bruno out - Starting lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League today

    Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the starting line-up for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham later today - but Bruno Fernandes misses out. Both sides are desperate for a vital three points in their quest for Champions League football next season, with Arsenal currently leading the race for fourth place. United suffered a major blow to their aspirations against Manchester City last time out, falling to a 4-1 defeat after Ronaldo was ruled out with a hip issue.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.