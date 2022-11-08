Manchester City XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Carabao Cup

Kalvin Phillips will be in the Manchester City squad who take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola may decide to introduce a handful of young players to his starting line-up for the game but the decision at full-back has been made for him after Cancelo’s red card against Fulham.

A one-game ban will be served in midweek, opening up a spot for Sergio Gomez in the XI.

In terms of injuries, the visit of Chelsea is expected to come too soon for Kyle Walker (groin), although Phillips is set to return.

Rico Lewis could feature in place of Walker at right-back after scoring against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Cole Palmer and Josh Wilson-Esbrand, who both featured in the third round of last season’s Carabao Cup, are also in the mix for a starting berth. Academy top scorers Carlos Borges and Adedire Mebude are well placed to make the bench.

Guardiola is unlikely to make too many changes but Stefan Ortega should start in goal.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is fit having netted the late winner on the weekend following an ankle injury but may not be ready to start.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.